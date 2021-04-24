Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.99 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $77,234.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00503896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00033375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.14 or 0.03230395 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,171,824 coins and its circulating supply is 426,911,388 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

