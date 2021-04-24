Pinkcoin Trading Down 46% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $75,416.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.70 or 0.00491042 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.68 or 0.03006197 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,188,608 coins and its circulating supply is 426,928,172 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

