Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

ACC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

