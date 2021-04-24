Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

