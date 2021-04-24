Piper Sandler Comments on Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

