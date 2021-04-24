Piper Sandler Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

WTFC stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.