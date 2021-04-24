Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

