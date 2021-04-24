Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

