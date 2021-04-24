Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,518 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

