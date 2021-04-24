Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.