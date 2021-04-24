Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

