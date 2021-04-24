Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 875 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

