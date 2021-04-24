Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $170,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

