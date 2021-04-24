Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $83,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.27 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

