Plair (PLA) Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Plair has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $39,702.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plair has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

