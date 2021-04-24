Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLYA. Macquarie increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

