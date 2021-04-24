PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00065126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00091412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00653612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.35 or 0.07674181 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.