Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

