Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,136,435 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Plutus PowerGen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

