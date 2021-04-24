Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,475.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,620.18. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Insiders have bought 2,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,220 in the last ninety days.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

