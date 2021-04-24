Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.53. 348,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,397. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $426.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.17 and a 200 day moving average of $351.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.22.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

