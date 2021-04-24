Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.22.

POOL stock opened at $419.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $426.70. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.76 and a 200-day moving average of $352.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

