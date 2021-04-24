PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Reiterated by Truist Securities

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.19 on Thursday. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

