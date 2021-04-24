PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.