PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,345.99

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.99 ($17.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,729 ($22.59). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 465 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £723.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,593.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.99.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

