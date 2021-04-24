PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.16 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

