PPL Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

