PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSK. Eight Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

TSE PSK opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.54%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

