PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 72,201 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 96.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,201 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,789,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,595,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,963,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,367,000.

AVEM stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

