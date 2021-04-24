PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

