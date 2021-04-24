PrairieView Partners LLC Has $87.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.