PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1,762.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VDE stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

