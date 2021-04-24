PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.