PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.92 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $228.71 and a 12-month high of $388.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

