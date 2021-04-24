Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precigen by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 767,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,080. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.