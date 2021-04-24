Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.73. Precipio shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,127,066 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Precipio in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

