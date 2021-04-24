Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.38

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.38 and traded as high as C$33.73. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$31.87, with a volume of 215,368 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.36.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.