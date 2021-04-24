Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pretium Resources from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

