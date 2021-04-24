Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,324 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

