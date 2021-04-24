Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

