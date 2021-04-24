Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Seneca Foods worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

