Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,480 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

