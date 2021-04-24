Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,200 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $96.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.