Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.52. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.