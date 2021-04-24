Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

