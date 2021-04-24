Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

