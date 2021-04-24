ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 9.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

