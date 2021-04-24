ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €17.50 by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

PSM opened at €17.90 ($21.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.69 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

