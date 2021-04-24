Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Puma has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

