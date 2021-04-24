PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. PumaPay has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $873,177.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.